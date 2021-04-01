WHO Rocks the Block

In April, WHO 13 is going to ‘Rock the Block’ along with our friends at Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity!

Rock the Block brings together local organizations, volunteers, and Habitat for Humanity to help central Iowa homeowners with critical repairs, weatherization, and accessibility to stay in their homes safely and affordably.

We have an ambitious goal to help makeover a corner the metro. With your help we want raise enough money to fix up 13 homes and restock the shelves at the ReStore.

Ready to get involved? Here’s how to help!

WHO 13 will “rock the block” and help fix up and clean up 13 homes in Central Iowa this summer. To do that, we’re looking to raise $50,000 for Habitat for Humanity through YOUR donations.

We’re making a friendly competition out of the fundraiser. When you make a donation, pick your favorite WHO 13 ‘team’ to represent. The team that raises the most money gets the bragging rights … and “The Golden Hard Hat” trophy.

Who will win?

We’re looking for some helpful hands to join our ‘Rock the Block’ crew. Click here to find available shifts and sign up to roll up your sleeves alongside the WHO team.

Habitat for Humanity supports its mission in Central Iowa through the sales of donated goods at their two area ‘ReStore’ retail locations – in Urbandale and Des Moines. We need your help to re-stock the shelves at the ‘ReStore’.

WHO 13 will host a donation drive at Valley West Mall on Saturday, April 17th from 9:00am-2:00pm. Habitat for Humanity is looking for these items that you may have leftover from your home renovation projects.