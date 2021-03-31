Who is Eligible for ‘Rock the Block’ Assistance?

DES MOINES, IOWA — There are a few requirements to be eligible for consideration for help through the Rock the Block program.

Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity lists this requirements:

  • You must live in Polk, Jasper or Dallas Counties
  • You must own the home (no rentals)
  • You must meet income guidelines
    • 60% AMI
    • Less than $37,500 for a single person
    • Less than $42,180 for a couple
    • Less than $53,520 for a family of four

If you have any questions you can contact Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity at rocktheblock@dgmhabitat.org or by calling (515) 657-7988.

