Who is Eligible for ‘Rock the Block’ Assistance?

DES MOINES, IOWA — There are a few requirements to be eligible for consideration for help through the Rock the Block program.
Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity lists this requirements:
- You must live in Polk, Jasper or Dallas Counties
- You must own the home (no rentals)
- You must meet income guidelines
- 60% AMI
- Less than $37,500 for a single person
- Less than $42,180 for a couple
- Less than $53,520 for a family of four
If you have any questions you can contact Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity at rocktheblock@dgmhabitat.org or by calling (515) 657-7988.