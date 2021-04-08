WHO 13 & Habitat for Humanity Holding Home Construction Donation Drive

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – You can help out Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity by donating home construction items to its ReStore!

WHO 13 is partnering with Habitat for Humanity for a donation drive at Valley West Mall on April 17th as part of the ‘Rock the Block’ effort. The donation drive is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WHO 13 Meteorologist Megan Salois will be live during Today in Iowa Saturday at the event to help encourage people to donate.

If you plan to drop off items during the event, enter the parking lot on Valley West Drive and exit onto Westown Parkway. You can also donate money to assist the program here.

Donations to the ReStore are resold to the public, at discounted prices, and the proceeds go to support Habitat for Humanity efforts in the Des Moines area.

Take a look at some of the most-desired items:

Appliances

Cabinets

Tools

Building Materials

Items We Will Accept

Cabinets

Ceiling fans

Conduit (min. 6′ long)

Doorknobs

Doors

Drywall and plywood

Hardware (Standard, cabinet, electrical, etc)

Insulation

Light fixtures

Lumber and trim (min. 6′ long)

Nails, screws, and bolts

Paint/stain (full containers)

Plumbing supplies

PVC (min. 6′ long)

Shelving

Shingles

Sinks and faucets

Toilets

Tools

Tubs and showers

Vanities

Windows (new or aluminum/vinyl clad)

Working appliances

Items We Will Not Accept

Anything broken, stained or non-working

Chemicals or hazardous items

Clothing, linen, or curtains

Commercial or fire-rated items

Exercise equipment

Fluorescent light fixtures, bulbs, or ballasts

Glass or unframed mirrors

Housewares or toys

Mattresses and box springs

Propane tanks or batteries