WHO 13 & Habitat for Humanity Holding Home Construction Donation Drive

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – You can help out Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity by donating home construction items to its ReStore!
WHO 13 is partnering with Habitat for Humanity for a donation drive at Valley West Mall on April 17th as part of the ‘Rock the Block’ effort. The donation drive is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
WHO 13 Meteorologist Megan Salois will be live during Today in Iowa Saturday at the event to help encourage people to donate.
If you plan to drop off items during the event, enter the parking lot on Valley West Drive and exit onto Westown Parkway. You can also donate money to assist the program here.
Donations to the ReStore are resold to the public, at discounted prices, and the proceeds go to support Habitat for Humanity efforts in the Des Moines area.
Take a look at some of the most-desired items:
- Appliances
- Cabinets
- Tools
- Building Materials
- Items We Will Accept
- Cabinets
- Ceiling fans
- Conduit (min. 6′ long)
- Doorknobs
- Doors
- Drywall and plywood
- Hardware (Standard, cabinet, electrical, etc)
- Insulation
- Light fixtures
- Lumber and trim (min. 6′ long)
- Nails, screws, and bolts
- Paint/stain (full containers)
- Plumbing supplies
- PVC (min. 6′ long)
- Shelving
- Shingles
- Sinks and faucets
- Toilets
- Tools
- Tubs and showers
- Vanities
- Windows (new or aluminum/vinyl clad)
- Working appliances
- Items We Will Not Accept
- Anything broken, stained or non-working
- Chemicals or hazardous items
- Clothing, linen, or curtains
- Commercial or fire-rated items
- Exercise equipment
- Fluorescent light fixtures, bulbs, or ballasts
- Glass or unframed mirrors
- Housewares or toys
- Mattresses and box springs
- Propane tanks or batteries