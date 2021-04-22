Rock the Block Renovations Help West Des Moines Woman

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – During the month of April, WHO 13 is partnering with Habitat for Humanity to “Rock the Block” and renovate the homes of 13 families.

Robin Jasper is a past Rock the Block recipient and said the help from Habitat for Humanity gave her a new lease on life.

“People may think that a deck isn’t a big deal, but to me it allows me to have a form of life,” Jasper said. “The hard work that they put in really helped me have a better life, and I think that’s why they do it is to help families have better lives.”

Jasper is an avid gardener and spends as much time on her deck as she can. She lives with a back condition and had a ramp put in about 20 years ago to help her get around.

When it needed repairs, she called the city for help but heard back from Habitat for Humanity. The Rock the Block program helped fix her deck and even installed a new door to her home.

She’s grateful for the help she received, and encourages people to donate so others can be helped too.

“It’s very difficult when you’re in a position where you know what you need, but you can’t afford it,” Jasper said. “They have programs where it will be paid after my death, so I don’t have to worry. It’s all going to be there and it’s going to be OK.”

If you’d like to donate your money or time to Rock the Block, click here.