Rock the Block: Donations Pour in for Local Habitat for Humanity ReStores

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — WHO 13 partnered with Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity for the Rock the Block donation drive at Valley West Mall Saturday morning. Home renovation donations poured in for Habitat for Humanity’s local ReStore locations as people embraced the mission to help out when they can.

“Investing back into the neighborhoods and communities of Greater Des Moines,” said Lance Henning, executive director of the Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity.

The Rock the Block donation drive transformed Valley West Mall into a drive-thru drop-off site for construction supplies. Donations came in from all over central Iowa, enough to fill four box trucks. Henning says the used items will finance a new start for Iowans in need.

“It means that we’re going to be able to serve more families and make a greater difference for the community. When we see these roll in, we just think about the families we’re going to serve,” said Henning.

Volunteers unloaded a variety of items from the cars that drove up. Some donated furniture and light fixtures, while Clive resident Larry Cox dropped off a bag of doorknobs for the cause.

“It’s special, why waste? They might have ended up in a landfill if we didn’t do this,” said Cox.

The donations will turn into dollars when they are sold at Habitat for Humanity’s ReStores. That money will go toward a $50,000 goal to renovate houses in the region. Habitat for Humanity’s ReStores sell new and gently used furniture, appliances, home accessories, building materials and more to the public at a fraction of the retail price.

If you missed the donation event at Valley West Mall, you can still donate your materials at the ReStore locations in the metro. There are two ReStore locations in Des Moines and Urbandale.

WHO 13 has launched a competitive fundraiser between the WHO 13 News, Weather, Sports and Hello Iowa teams with a goal of $50,000. That is enough to cover 13 additional home renovation projects in the metro with the help of Habitat for Humanity. If you want to donate money to Rock the Block, visit this website.