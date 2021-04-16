Habitat for Humanity ReStore Hosts Drop-Off Donation Event

DES MOINES, Iowa — Habitat for Humanity helps homeowners with repairs. With your help, WHO 13 hopes to “Rock the Block” and rebuild a Des Moines neighborhood this spring.

This weekend, there’s a chance to donate building materials you no longer need.

On Saturday, there will be a drop-off event at Valley West Mall. It will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

You can drive up with your donations, and Habitat teams will be there with a big truck to haul it all away.

Habitat for Humanity is in need of building materials, cabinetry, and tools.

Director of Development and Marketing Jenna Ekstrom says donations will help Habitat’s ReStore locations.

“Everything that’s donated to the Habitat ReStores is actually sold back to the community so that others can affordably purchase materials to do their own repairs, and to fix up their own homes,” Ekstrom explained, “and then those profits come back and allow us to serve families through homeownership, through financial education, and through Rock the Block. So it really helps to provide that financial support so that we can build new or we can buy new building materials to help those families.”

In addition to donating materials, there’s always an opportunity to donate money and time.

“Habitat for Humanity really relies on the source of community support to keep our mission going,” Ekstrom said. “So that looks like donations to the Habitat ReStore which really helps to support our ability to build homes ,communities, and hope. It’s volunteers, it’s donors, it’s corporate support, churches. So it’s really a community effort to do the work that we do in the in central Iowa.”