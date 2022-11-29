Our next round of winter weather moves in today. A cold front is bringing in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa.

A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states is moving across Iowa, dragging a cold front with it. Ahead of the low, we’ll have mild conditions and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s this morning. Some spotty showers and drizzle are possible ahead of the low to begin the day.

It will be cold enough for snow in northwest Iowa through the morning. That is where some of our higher snowfall totals will occur. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across western, northwestern, and northern Iowa. The snow will continue there through the day, leading to the highest totals of 3 to 5 inches in far northwestern Iowa.

With the transition to colder air through noon, the rain mix will change to light snow for the afternoon in Central Iowa, including communities like Des Moines and Ames. Snowfall amounts will range from a dusting to 2″ in Central Iowa.

Winds will increase from the northwest with gusts of 35 to 40 mph. And temperatures will be dropping!

