IOWA — A large and long-lasting winter storm system is set to hit Iowa by Wednesday morning. The first round of precipitation will be light. The rain-to-snow mix should start to fall by early Wednesday and move out by Noon. This could make the morning commute a bit slippery in spots. Under an inch of heavy wet snow is possible by Wednesday morning.

The second round of snow should start to fall by Thursday. The temperatures will be slightly colder in northern Iowa and this is where the heaviest snow will fall. Parts of Northern Iowa could see around five inches by Thursday night. Northern Iowa is under a Winter Storm Watch starting Thursday at Noon through 6 AM Friday.

Winter Storm Watch

The snow will be heavy with a high moisture content. It will be hard to measure with most of it melting as it reaches the ground. The heaviest snow is set to fall Thursday afternoon and end by Thursday night. The winds will be strong at times. This will make travel dangerous, especially in Northern Iowa.

There is another chance for a rain-to-snow mix Saturday night and early Sunday. Temperatures will stay close to 40 over the weekend.