A winter storm warning has been issued for the area in pink, effective Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon. Areas to the north are under a winter weather advisory, and eastern Iowa is under a winter storm watch.

Snow looks to begin by early afternoon Monday, possibly starting as a rain/snow mix. The heaviest snow will fall Monday night into early Tuesday morning. The late Monday, early Tuesday and late Tuesday commutes will all be affected.

The image above is one computer model’s idea of snow totals by Tuesday evening, and it may be a little under what we actually get.

In general, I think this is how things will shake out. Again, these totals are for about 28 hours of snowfall beginning early Monday afternoon and lasting into the late afternoon Tuesday. In addition, winds will begin gusting to 35-40mph Tuesday afternoon, causing blowing and drifting snow and visibility issues.

We may see flurries on Wednesday, then more accumulating snow Thursday night into Friday. MUCH colder air will push into the area starting Sunday, and Caucus night looks very cold.