Winter Storm Underway This Sunday

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for a part of western and central Iowa. From Dallas and Boone Counties to the west at the Nebraska border, the warning is in effect for higher totals of 4 to 8″. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 6 PM across all of the rest of Central Iowa, where 2 to 4″ is expected.





The heaviest band of snow stretches from Council Bluffs through Atlantic to just south of Carroll and over towards Boone and Dallas Counties. Dry air has moved into southern Iowa leading to a dry slot developing within the low pressure center, limiting totals in the southern part of the state. Outside of the warned area, we will see lighter amounts of 2 to 4″.



As the low pressure center moves east, snow will continue through the early afternoon, tapering off along the I-35 line through 2 PM to just some flurries and light snow showers. The snow will mainly fall in eastern Iowa during the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the low 30s for daytime highs.

Sunshine and warmer weather will return for the early work week. Monday and Tuesday will be dry with highs in the 40s. Lots of melting will occur these days, which will ultimately lead to a refreeze throughout the overnights. Be especially cautious of parking lots, sidewalks, and driveways.

Thursday does cool down a bit into the lower 30s, but we rebound to average weather for the start of next weekend.



Click here for your full forecast for the week ahead.