Winter Storm Set to Impact Iowa to Close Out 2020

A winter storm will move across the Plains and Upper Midwest this final week of 2020 and will make for difficult, if not treacherous, travel conditions for much of Iowa. An area of low pressure is expected to develop in the southwest US on Monday and lift northeast towards Iowa bringing deteriorating conditions Tuesday afternoon.

WEATHER SET UP

A longwave trough off the California coast will come ashore early in the work week. That in combination with a shortwave dropping out of Alberta, Canada will get the storm brewing. It will pull in copious amounts of Gulf moisture with some warmer air in the upper levels of our atmosphere out ahead of the low pressure center. This will lead to a variety of precipitation across Iowa during the course of the storm crossing our state from Tuesday through Wednesday.

The latest track as of Sunday morning indications shows the storm starting with snow fall in western Iowa early on Tuesday morning. The snow will fill in to the east through the noon hour and transition to some heavy snow through the afternoon and evening. This will impact the commute home on Tuesday.

Warmer air will start to lift in from the south, up and over the cold air at the surface during the late evening and overnight hours. This may lead to precipitation transition to sleet, freezing rain and even rain across Southern and Southeast Iowa, as well as possibly up to the Des Moines Metro. The roads may be slick with both snow from Tuesday and icy conditions on top of that from the early morning precipitation.

To wrap up the storm on Wednesday, temperatures will suddenly turn colder with the passage of a cold front and this will lead to a quick transition back to some quick snow briefly Wednesday morning.

SNOW TOTALS

There will be a big difference in totals across the state based on where and when a transition to warmer air takes over on Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning. Totals could range from many inches in northern Iowa to only an inch or two in southern Iowa. We will be firming up totals in the days and hours leading up to the storms arrival.

STORM IMPACTS

Tuesday into Wednesday will be impactful weather conditions from heavy snow Tuesday afternoon and evening to even some icy conditions through early Wednesday morning for parts of the state, especially southern, central and southeastern Iowa.

