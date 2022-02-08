So far most of Iowa has seen no additional snowfall during the month of February; and those with snow still on the ground from January’s big storm are watching it melt away as above-average temperatures have returned. Though only one week of the month has passed, the above-average temperatures may have you asking if we will see any more snow throughout the month.

Before we dive into the outlook, let’s take a look at what’s average and extreme for Iowa in February.

Average February Temperatures

Average high temperatures in Des Moines range from 32° on the 1st of the month to 41° on the 28th, while average low temperatures range from 14° on the 1st to 23° on the 28th.

Average February Precipitation

Out of over 100 years of data, 10.2″ of snow is average during the month of February, which is nearly a third of the average total snow Des Moines receives during the winter season. The total amount of liquid precipitation is 1.34″. Over the past five years, higher-than-average snowfall has been recorded in Des Moines more than below-average snowfall. Just last year 11.9″ of snow fell in Des Moines during February, but in 2020 only 2.7″ of snow fell, which was the least amount of snow recorded in Des Moines during February since 2002 when only one day that month recorded measurable snowfall (0.5″).

2019 holds the record for most snow ever seen in Des Moines during the month of February at 25.1″, while February 28, 1939 holds the record for the most snow recorded on a single day in Des Moines during February at 14.1″. There are also seven years with monthly snowfall amounts at or below 0.5″.

Mid-February Outlook

The next seven days look to remain well above the average and mainly dry across central Iowa. Highs will range from the 30s to the mid 40s which is above average for February. Beyond that, the Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 day outlook for February 16-22 suggests that the above-average temperature trend will continue with equal chances for average, above-average, and below-average precipitation.

Above-average temperatures for the second to third week in February would hint at some highs in the 40s and lows in the mid to upper 20s, which of course is still cold enough for snow. 2.1″ of snow/0.29″ of liquid precipitation is average for the 16th-22nd of February. Long range models do show a weather pattern change that would promote better chances for precipitation/snow during the middle of the month.

For the latest weather forecast visit www.WHO13.com/weather.