Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Digital Originals
Hunger Action Month
Special Reports
Politics
The Insiders with Dave Price
Washington DC Bureau
Continuing the Conversation
Honoring Black History
Coronavirus
Clear The Shelters
Destination Iowa
First Responder Appreciation
BestReviews
Veteran’s Voices
Golden Apple
Agribusiness
Top Stories
Need help heating your home? LIHEAP applications now open
Cleanup continues from train derailment near Carlisle; DNR monitoring Middle River impact
Video
Many don't know they qualify for COVID booster
Des Moines, Urbandale police officers remembered on 5-year anniversary of devastating slayings
Video
Sports
RVTV
Football Friday Primetime
SoundOFF
What’s Bugging Andy
Murphy’s Law
High School
High School Scores
China 2022
Masters Report
Top Stories
Thrilling start to state volleyball
Video
Top Stories
What’s Bugging Andy? His great head of hair
Video
Faceoff: Hawkeyes drop, Cyclones out of top 25, SEP-Dowling rematch, Tommy Boy Halloween
Video
Murphy’s Law: learning from D3’s Deebo
Video
Mr. Soundoff Says: Stop the spork shaming
Video
Video Center
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Maps & Radar
WHO 13 Skycam Network
Road Conditions & Emergency Hotlines
Warnings
Weather Related Closings
Senior Salutes
Weather Blog
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
Hello Iowa!
Cheers to You
WHO Rocks the Block
Open For Business
What’s Cooking
Dollars and Sense
Wellness Wednesday
Guest of the Day
On WHO 13
On-Air
WHO 13 App Center
Sign Up For Daily Email Alerts
WHO 13 Podcasts…
Live Streaming
Remarkable Women
Buy Local
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Community Calendar
Contests
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Public File Help
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Search
Search
Search
WHO13.com School Closings Login…
Close
You have been added to Afternoon News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Afternoon News
Sign Up