DES MOINES, Iowa– A Wind Advisory is in effect this afternoon for Southeast Iowa with gusts close to 45 MPH. The winds will stay strong through Thursday. The winds will be out of the northwest on Wednesday making it feel even colder.

Winter Storm Watch for Southern Iowa

A Winter Storm Watch starts by Thursday morning for areas along and south of I-80. This is where the heaviest snow will be falling. It looks like the snow will start to fall first along the southern border of the state after 10 PM on Wednesday and before Noon on Thursday. The heavy snow will be reducing visibilities at times overnight. It will be cold enough for the snow to stick and cause travel issues. The winds will also be strong out of the northwest with gusts close to 30 MPH.

Expected Snow Totals by Thursday Morning

This storm will have heavy snow bands producing an inch or two per hour. The morning commute will be a mess with 4-8″ snow totals in southern Iowa. The Metro will be on the sharp cutoff with around 5-6″ possible by Thursday morning. Northern Iowa will see very little from this storm. The snowfall will be ending by Thursday afternoon with highs staying in the 20s.

It does look dry and colder on Friday.