A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Northern Iowa until 6 PM and around the Metro until Noon.

Freezing drizzle will become widespread over much of Central Iowa, with some changeover to snow in the northwest this morning.

Due to the freezing drizzle, the morning commute will be slick in many locations. Higher snow accumulation is possible as well in northern Iowa, where 2-4″ of snow is possible

Tuesday afternoon will be dry in central and southern Iowa. Highs will only climb into the lower 20s, but with a strong north breeze, it will feel more like the single digits. In northern Iowa, the highs will only climb into the teens which means wind chills will be below zero through most of the day.

Wednesday and Thursday

High pressure arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday which will drop temperatures into the single digits across Iowa early Wednesday, although wind chills will be below zero across most of the state. Wednesday will be a dry and partly to mostly cloudy day with highs in the 20s. Thursday brings another chance for light snow with 1-3″ possible along the Northern border.

For the latest forecast, go to www.WHO13.com/weather.