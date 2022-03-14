IOWA — The warm weather has arrived in central Iowa and looks like it’s here to stay over the next week and a half. Highs will be at least 10° above average over the next 7 days with a few days more than 20° above the average high of 48-50°.

Monday and Tuesday will be very similar with light wind and highs in the upper 50s to near 60°. Monday will be partly sunny, while Tuesday will be mostly sunny. The ridge of high pressure will peak on Wednesday, which is when our warmest temperatures will arrive for the week. Expect lots of sunshine, a southwest breeze at 10-20 mph and highs in the lower 70s.

A cold front is expected to arrive late Wednesday into early Thursday which will bring a lot more cloud cover for St. Patrick’s Day. While most of the morning will be dry, there is a chance for rain by the afternoon. There is still some uncertainty on how much rain to expect. Despite the cold front, temperatures will stay mild for Thursday with highs in the mid 50s.

Friday brings drier weather and steady temperatures with lows dipping back into the 30s in the morning, but reaching the mid 50s by the afternoon.

Next weekend will be perfect for those who look to spend more time outdoors. Saturday will be close to 60, while Sunday ( also the first day of astronomical spring) will be closer to 70°.

The extended forecast also looks warm. The Climate Prediction Center’s 6-10 day outlook shows at 70-80% chance of above average temperatures from March 19-23.