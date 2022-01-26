What’s in the sky? Optical weather phenomena explained

IOWA — Ever look up to see something beautiful, but unique in the sky? There are a lot of interesting things sunlight can do with the ice crystals in the sky. These are some of the most common optical phenomena we get in Iowa.

Sundog

Photo by Kris Dougherty

Sundogs are an optical phenomenon in which light is refracted through ice crystals in the atmosphere. Because these tiny ice crystals are aplenty during the winter months, there are many opportunities to view this beautiful spectacle.

As the sunlight meets the ice crystals within a cloud the light changes direction. The change in direction causes the light to break into the color components we see to the left and right of the sun. At the point where this happens, red is seen closest to the sun with the color fading to blue on the outside of the sundog.

Halo

Photo by Justin Glisan

Halos are an optical phenomenon in which light is reflected and refracted through ice crystals in the atmosphere. Cirrus clouds (thin, upper-level clouds usually made of millions of ice crystals) are present in the sky when halos form. Similar to sundogs, sunlight bends when it travels through ice crystals in the cirrus clouds, but sunlight is also reflecting off of the ice crystals to help form the ring around the sun that we see. They are typically white but can have color associated with them.

Sun Pillar

Photo by Pat Hyland

Sun pillars are optical phenomenon in which sunlight is reflecting off of ice crystals. Sun pillars typically develop around sunrise or sunset. Sunlight that meets with ice crystals that are falling through the sky reflects back to the ice crystals to create this vertical beam we see extending into the sky.

Light Pillar

Photo by Patty Martin

Light pillars are an optical phenomenon in which ice crystals close to the ground reflect light coming from objects on the ground. Flat ice crystals that are suspended just above the surface on a cold night can reflect light back to whichever object is emitting that light resulting in the vertical beam of light we see.