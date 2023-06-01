DES MOINES, Iowa — The heaviest rain fell this morning around Warren County with 3-4″ totals near Ackworth.

3″ to 4″ rain totals

More rain is on the way this afternoon and evening. There is no threat of severe storms. The state of Iowa will stay locked under this unstable weather pattern through Saturday. This means the weather will stay warm and humid with scattered thundershowers.

Scattered Storms This Afternoon

May and June are typically the wettest months in Iowa. Des Moines finished the month of May needing two more inches of rain to stay close to average.

Expected Rain Totals

