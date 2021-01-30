Weekend Wintry Mix of Weather

Another area of low pressure is lifting up out of the southwest US this morning bringing more messy weather across Iowa today and tonight. This system has some warmer air with it too that will make precipitation type vary across the state AND across one place through the day.



Drizzle and freezing drizzle will start to develop first as the air starts to lift across the state and saturation starts to take place. Temperatures will hover right on either side of freezing across the state this morning.



Unseasonably high moisture levels push into southern Iowa from the south through noon and that will continue to lift into Central Iowa, bringing a swath of rain across southern Iowa and parts of central Iowa. Parts of Southern and Central Iowa will see rainfall totals of a quarter to one inch of rainfall through tonight.



On the northern edges of this near Highway 30, we’ll have temperatures at freezing so some freezing drizzle and rain will occur in this area. One-tenth to isolated two-tenths of an inch of ice accrual are possible along the Highway 30 corridor. There will be some light snow in far northern Iowa during the afternoon.

The colder air will sink south across Central Iowa during the evening. This will bring a change from rain to snow through the Metro after 5 PM. Wet roads may freeze up with the arrival of colder air and some snow.



The snow will briefly swing through the Metro this evening and will stay primarily east of I-35 after midnight through Sunday morning. The Metro is looking at 1 to 2″ of snow with even less on the west side. East of Des Moines, we will see higher amounts through places like Newton, Marshalltown and Grill with 2 to 4″. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect through 9 AM Sunday for Hardin and Marshall County due to higher snowfall expected there.

Much of Central Iowa outside of the warning counties are in a Winter Weather Advisory due to slick travel being an issue at various times through 9 AM Sunday.





Sunday will be cloudy and chilly with highs in the low 30s. We’ll stay in the 30s through the first half of the week with some sunshine for the start of February.