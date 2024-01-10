IOWA — Monday to Tuesday’s snow event dropped some foot plus totals across southeast to eastern Iowa. Totals along the I-35 corridor ranged from 9 to 11 inches with lesser amounts to the northwest section of the state.

The early week snow caught us up to snow for the season and we are now ahead of the game when it comes to snowfall this winter, by a small amount.

Two More Periods of Snow This Week

Round 1: This Evening

A weak disturbance and cold front swings through Iowa this evening. This is coming from the northerly stream and has a bit less moisture with it. Scattered snow showers will develop during late afternoon and evening. The snow showers will move through between 5 and 10 PM.

Wednesday Evening Snow Total Forecast:

A dusting to a spotty one-inch total is possible tonight.

Round 2: Late Thursday through Friday

A stronger storm system will follow a similar path as the Monday and Tuesday event at the end of the week. Beginning Thursday evening, snow will develop in southwest Iowa around 7 PM. It will lift up across western and central Iowa through midnight.

Some dry air may work in during the morning commute with the snow transition to some scattered snow showers between 4 and 7 AM.

The snow will reintensify with some incoming Gulf Moisture feeding in from the southeast and heavier snow bands will develop mid-morning and will continue through late Friday afternoon, from southeast Iowa up to the Des Moines Metro.

Friday Snow Total Forecast:

Early Friday morning, you will wake up to an additional 3 to 4″ of snow on the ground. By the end of the day Friday, possibily more than a foot of snow may accumulate in southeast Iowa on top of the early week snow.

Extreme cold sets in Saturday. Get the rest of your forecast details on our weather page here.