Wintry Mix of Wind, Snow, and Ice Brings Dangerous Conditions Thursday

Winter weather is bringing with it dangerous road conditions across Iowa Thursday morning with rain, wind, and snow combining to possibly cause flash freezing on roads followed by whiteout conditions.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect as of Thursday at 6:00 a.m. for parts of Central Iowa and a Winter Weather Advisory in other areas.

The drop in temperature gets started with a strong cold front that will cross the state on Thursday morning. Temperatures will stay mild through early Thursday in the mid to upper 30s through the night. Moisture will build in along the front and drizzle and spotty showers will start to develop across Central Iowa through 5 AM. Snow is falling in Western Iowa, already impacting travel early on in western Iowa and along I-80 west of Des Moines. The rain will change over to snow in the Metro around 7:00 a.m. with the heaviest band of snow coming during the morning commute.

The snow will start to taper off by noon in the Des Moines Metro and continue to fall in eastern Iowa. Snowfall amounts will range from 2- 4″ by noon with some isolated higher amounts in northern Iowa.

The winds will start to pick up across western Iowa mid-day through the afternoon. The winds will gust up over 40 mph. Blowing snow will be a problem from the afternoon through early Friday morning. This will lead to blizzard conditions with whiteout visibility and snow drifting over the roads through the afternoon and evening.

The cold air spills into the state on Friday with wind chills starting off colder than -20° early Friday morning in Northern Iowa. The winds will stay blustery through the weekend with wind chills lower than -10° through the weekend and especially in the overnights.

Strong Wind Gusts

Friday Morning Wind Chills

This lines up with the NOAA Climate Outlook for the next 8 to 14 days showing a high likelihood of well below average temperatures for the Upper Midwest, including here in Iowa.