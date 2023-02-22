DES MOINES, Iowa — A weather system lifts in from the south today, bringing a mixture of rain, snow, and freezing rain to Iowa depending on your location.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for far northern Iowa. These locations are expected to see the highest snow totals, with totals increasing farther to the north and into Minnesota. Eastern and central locations are under an Ice Storm Warning, including Ames. Up to 0.25″ of ice is possible in these areas. As winds pick up behind the system, power outages will be a particular concern in these places. Southwestern counties remain under a Winter Weather Advisory, where a mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow will be possible. All of these warnings and advisories run from 6AM Wednesday to 12PM Thursday.

The greatest ice accumulation is expected between Highway 30 and Highway 20 east of I-35. Totals will be around 0.25″. Travel could be quite difficult throughout the day Wednesday and in the overnight hours. As winds pick up on the backside of this system, power outages will be a concern where ice adds up the most.

As mentioned, snow totals will be greatest along the Minnesota border and to the north. Iowa counties in the viewing area under a Winter Storm Warning can expect around 6″ of snow. Totals decrease farther to the south, with less than an inch possible south of Highway 20 as a push of cold air brings a burst of snow when the system exits.

The big takeaway: weather impacts will vary widely across the state. Most of southern Iowa should see almost entirely rain. The metro will be right on the dividing line, seeing a bit of rain, freezing rain, and sleet as temperatures hover right around the freezing point. Areas just north of the metro, such as Ames, will see more freezing rain. Locations along and north of I-80 will likely see a quick final push of snow as the system exits by Thursday morning.

Precipitation wraps up by early Thursday. Overall, travel conditions deteriorate through the day Wednesday and get worse during the overnight hours. Some slick spots will remain by Thursday morning.

Temperatures dip to the 20s Thursday and Friday before warming back up by the weekend.