A winter storm hit Central to Southern Iowa with snow on Thursday. Southern Iowa received the bulk of the snow.

A swath of heavy snow with 6 to 10″ totals fell just south of Des Moines to the Missouri border. Here is a look at some of those heaviest totals:

Oskaloosa 10.0″

Lorimor 9.0″

Osceola 8.8″

Murray 8.7″

Chariton 8.5″

Indianola 8.0″

Knoxville 8.0″

Ottumwa 7.6″

Albia 7.5″

Moravia 6.5″

Runnells 6.5″

Winterset 6.0″

Central Iowa from Des Moines to Ames, a band of 4 to 6″ of snow fell. The northern edge of snowfall did make it further north than expected with the sharp gradient of the drop in totals being north of Ames.

Here are some of those Central Iowa totals:

Clive 6.5″

Waukee 6.0″

Norwalk 6.0″

Nevada 5.9″

Des Moines 5.6″

Grimes 5.5″

Newton 5.0″

Urbandale 5.0″

Ankeny 5.0″

Johnston 4.5″

The 5.6″ that fell at the Des Moines Airport is a new one-day record for the date of February 16th. It beat the old record of 4.1″ that fell on the 16th of February in 2019.

Roads are still partially to completely snow-covered from Central to Southern Iowa due to yesterday’s snow. The worst road conditions are in southeast Iowa. A number of schools there are staying closed today. Interstates are good with normal winter driving conditions as of 6 this morning.

The snow will not last long as a significant warm-up is expected this weekend with highs back in the low 40s this weekend and mid-40s by Monday. That with lots of sunshine will lead to melting each day and some refreezing each night and early morning.

For the full forecast, check out the details here.