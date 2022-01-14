Winter storm underway for Central Iowa Friday

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect across Iowa today for heavy snowfall. The Winter Storm Warning begins at 6 AM in Northern Iowa, 9 AM in Central Iowa & 11 AM in Southern Iowa. A large swath of 6-10″ will fall in the next 24 hours across the state, with locally higher amounts of a foot.

Snowfall amounts will be heaviest through Central Iowa with lower totals in Western and far Eastern Iowa.

Warm air advection and lift intensifies through the morning with light snow beginning through the morning. It will be warm enough for freezing rain and rain across west and southwestern Iowa, this will limit totals in that part of the state. For Central Iowa, snowfall rates will increase through the afternoon and may reach an inch an hour through the afternoon and early evening. The worst of the storm & heaviest snow will occur during the evening commute.



4 to 6″ will fall during the day with another 2 to 5″ during the night.

6 AM Friday

Noon Friday

4 PM Friday

8 PM Friday

1 AM Saturday

6 AM Saturday

The forcing will weaken late tonight and through early Saturday morning and the snow will taper off early Saturday morning before sunrise.

Cold air and wind will intensify through the early morning hours. Wind gusts will reach 20 to 25 mph after midnight, especially across the southern half of the state. Temperatures will drop to the teens.