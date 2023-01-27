A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory have been issued for northern Iowa on Saturday. The warning and advisory will both begin at midnight and last through 9 PM on Saturday. A band of heavy snow is expected to move across northern Iowa bringing a light, fluffy snow through the day on Saturday.

A surface low will develop over Colorado late today and tonight. This low will push along a stalled front across Nebraska and South Dakota through the night, bringing in an area of lift and convergence to western Iowa by the early morning hours of Saturday.

StormPath – Saturday Morning through Saturday Night

This area will saturate the atmosphere and lead to snowfall beginning early Saturday morning by 4 AM in western Iowa. The disturbance will move west to east across northern Iowa with the heaviest snow band looking to form along Highway 20. This is where the heaviest snow will fall in the 4 to 7″ range. This will be a light and fluffy snow with the temperatures colder.

Locations south of I-80 will miss out on the majority of the snow.

It will become windy for all of Iowa as the low pressure moves through and passes east. Northwest winds, gusting up over 25 mph, will lead to easy blowing and drifting of snow and could make visibility very low in open rural areas Saturday into the night.

It will be much colder next week with highs in the single digits and overnight lows below zero. It also looks dryer. For the full forecast, check out our weather page here.