Julie Frye – Camp Dodge

Strong to severe storms raced across Iowa Saturday evening. These storms brought heavy rain, winds and small hail. There were a few tornado warnings, but only one report of a small tornado in rural Boone County that may have damaged a barn near Sheldahl.





Wind damage was reported in many spots, in particular in Winterset where numerous trees were uprooted, trailers at the racetrack blown over and the roof at the fire department damaged. A few trees last large branches and tops near and around Des Moines as well.

Christopher Hoover – Winterset

K. Walker – Winterset

Kade Veal – 47th and Forest ave.

Nathan Woodard – Stuart

Mary Little-Van Eaton – Menlo

Damaging Wind Gusts Before and During the Storms

The wind both before & during the storms was intense. The highest non-thunderstorm wind gusts ranged from 50 to 68 MPH during the day on Saturday.

The wind gusts during the storms got as high as 70 mph in the evening. A 70 mph wind gusts were reported in Menlo, Dexter, & Stuart. Both Ames and Des Moines reported 60 mph wind gusts during the storm.

Rainfall Totals

The rain came down heavy but did not lead to flooding like the 2 to 3 inch rainfall early on Friday morning. Here are some of the rainfall totals for Saturday:

Des Moines: 0.84″

Ankeny: 0.80″

Chariton: 0.67″

Creston: 0.60″

Lamoni: 0.58″

Webster City: 0.56″

Marshalltown: 0.51″

Knoxville: 0.46″

Ames: 0.36″

Pella: 0.36″

Osceola: 0.35″

Boone: 0.33″

Ottumwa: 0.32″

Audubon: 0.32″

Carroll: 0.31″

Perry: 0.30″

Fort Dodge: 0.30″

