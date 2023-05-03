DES MOINES, Iowa — Tulip Time kicks off in Pella tomorrow morning, and the weather looks summerlike for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Sunny skies stick around for most of Thursday as the festival kicks off. Skies should stay clear for most of the day. Temperatures rise to the upper 70s to low 80s, causing it to feel pretty summerlike!

StormPath 10AM Thursday, May 4, 2023

A front approaches late Thursday, which could cause some clouds to move in by Thursday night. A few showers and storms are also possible, but those showers and storms look very scattered if any are able to develop.

StormPath 8PM Thursday, May 4, 2023

Friday looks to bring the most potentially problematic weather for Tulip Time. Chances for showers and storms persist through the day. At the moment, it doesn’t look like a complete washout, with some dry time around to squeeze in activities at the festival.

We should dry out Saturday, and temperatures warm back up to the mid-70s. It will be somewhat breezy though. More showers and storms are possible Sunday, but most of those look to take place in the overnight hours of Saturday night into Sunday morning and late Sunday into early Monday.

Other than some Friday rain chances, the weather looks fairly nice to grab a Dutch letter, take in the tulips, and enjoy all the festival has to offer!