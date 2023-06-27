DES MOINES, Iowa — Air quality alerts are up for the entire state of Iowa today and Wednesday, thanks to, yet again, wildfire smoke. Wildfire smoke has been moving through the upper atmosphere and has made it lower to the surface, especially east of the Mississippi.

As of Tuesday afternoon, much of central Iowa experienced air quality in the “unhealthy sensitive” category. Eastern Iowa saw even higher levels of smoke and poorer air quality, with areas like Cedar Rapids and Dubuque under the “Very Unhealthy” category.

Air quality is expected to be in the moderate to “unhealthy sensitive” categories for the remainder of Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Overall, smoke is expected to slowly exit the region over the next day or so. Skies will still be rather hazy tonight into Wednesday morning, especially in eastern Iowa. Most of the wildfire smoke should move out by late Wednesday, right around when the Air Quality Alert is set to expire.