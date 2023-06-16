DES MOINES, Iowa — The last several weeks have seen drought conditions worsen across the state of Iowa. While a bit of rain is possible this weekend, it likely won’t bring much relief to a state suffering from dry conditions.

Drought Monitor as of June 15, 2023

The latest drought monitor shows almost the entire state experiencing dry conditions. Western Iowa continues to see very dry conditions, with a slim part of the state under extreme drought. Drought conditions have also increased in southern and eastern Iowa.

Friday looks to stay dry. A weather system approaches from the west, which could bring some clouds and a few stray showers to western Iowa late in the day.

StormPath 7AM Saturday, June 17

Most of Saturday morning also looks to be rain-free. In fact, for any outdoor activities or events such as the farmer’s market, skies should be mostly to partly sunny.

Showers and storms will become more likely from 1-3PM as they develop in western Iowa. These storms will then lift north and east through the rest of the afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected, but some storms could bring some heavy rain and gusty winds.

A few showers may linger into Sunday morning, especially in eastern Iowa. Skies should then clear out by Sunday afternoon and evening.

Rainfall amounts will be very hit-and-miss, largely depending on where showers and storms manage to pop up. Amounts may be slightly higher in western Iowa, while eastern Iowa likely will trend drier. Where showers and storms do pop up, around a quarter to half an inch of rain will be possible.

Rain chances decrease next week, with mostly dry conditions expected. With relatively little rain totals this weekend and not much rain expected next week, drought conditions are expected to only deteriorate.