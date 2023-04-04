IOWA — Severe weather will be likely for Central Iowa again Tuesday. This comes just off the heels of a severe weather system that led to 10 tornadoes in Iowa on Friday. A strong storm system with a warm front, strong veering winds, heat, and humidity will fuel the storms that fire later in the day.

Southeast and Eastern Iowa will again be the focus of the severe weather. Strong east winds and a strong mid-level shortwave will produce the dynamics for storms that move into this part of the state to become severe and start to rotate producing tornadoes. Much of eastern and southeast Iowa is part of a Moderate Risk level (a level 4 out of 5) issued by the Storm Prediction Center. Central Iowa, including Ames, Des Moines, Creston, and Chariton, are part of an Enhanced Risk area (a level 3 out of 5 levels).

The warm front will take temperatures to the mid to upper 70s in southern Iowa up to the I-80 line. It will stay cool in the 50s and 60s in northern Iowa.

Storms look to fire up just southwest and west of central Iowa near Creston from 4 to 5 PM. The storms will lift northeast towards the Des Moines Metro and Chariton through 6 PM. As the storms enter the untapped energy over southeast Iowa with the veering winds from the east at the surface and the southwest winds from up above, those storms may start to rotate and produce a few tornadoes.

Check out the evolution of forecasted storms from our StormPath here:

5 PM

6 PM

7 PM

10 PM

Midnight

All modes of severe weather will be possible with even a good possibility of a few tornadoes, especially in the southeast quadrant of the state.

We have another risk as well Tuesday – fire. Southwest Iowa will be very windy and very dry. If fires were to start, they could spread quickly in that part of the state. Adams and Taylor Counties are a part of this warning.

It will be windy and colder on Wednesday. Highs will only be in the 40s, but the outlook through the weekend is very nice with sunshine, dry weather and 70s for the Easter Weekend. Check out all the weather details on our weather page here.