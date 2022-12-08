Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for Western and Northern Iowa as a weather system approaches that will bring a variety of precipitation across the state. We’ll see rain to snow, depending on where you are in Central Iowa.

Winter Weather Advisories:

Noon Thursday to 6 AM Friday:

Audubon

Carroll

3 PM Thursday to 6 AM Friday

Calhoun

Pocahontas

6 PM Thursday to 6 AM Friday

Hamilton

Hardin

Humboldt

Webster

6 PM Thursday to 9 AM Friday

Franklin

Kossuth

Wright

A storm system is lifting out of the plan stays and will bring scattered showers into southwest Iowa through the mid-afternoon. Beginning around 2 to 3 PM, the showers at this time look to be light with drizzle at times. It’s really not until evening, closer to 5 to 6 PM, that the system looks to intensify more with heavier rain and even a wintry mix to snow in western to northern Iowa.

Here’s a look at the progression of the rain to snow across the state this afternoon through Friday morning:

Rainfall amounts in Central and Southern Iowa will range from .3″ to .1″ of an inch.

Snow will fall later this evening through Friday morning across Northern Iowa, ranging from a trace to 4″. Here’s a look at estimated snowfall totals:

As this system wraps up to the northeast early Friday morning, we may see a few flakes brushing through the Des Moines Metro before 6 AM.

More wet weather is on the way in the next 7 days ahead. Saturday a trough will swing through the region keeping skies cloudy and some pockets of drizzle possible to start the weekend. A more powerful cyclone then looks to develop in the Central US on Monday and Tuesday. This system looks to be warmer, bringing all rain through Iowa during that time frame.

