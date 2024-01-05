IOWA — Before we get to the talker, there are a couple of snow chances Friday through Saturday that will give a “warm up” to winter weather. It all gets started with a few light snow showers and flurries Friday evening.

A storm system impacting Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas with rain, sleet and snow early Friday morning will lift up into Missouri. It will weaken in intensity as it does so, but it will have just enough moisture to lead to some light snow showers and flurries in southern Iowa Friday evening.

The second system is in the northerly stream across Minnesota. This will swing a cold front across Iowa on Saturday afternoon and evening. There will be just enough lingering Gulf Moisture in Iowa’s atmosphere to flare up a few scattered snow showers between 3 PM and 11 PM on Saturday.

Snow amounts through Saturday night will be a trace to just under an inch in a few spots.

Sunday will bring some calm and possibly even some sunshine for the middle of the day, but clouds will begin to increase Sunday evening ahead of the developing snowstorm for Monday and Tuesday.

The piece of energy to lead to the development of early next week’s snow event is still in the northern Pacific Ocean as of Friday morning. Once it moves on shore at the Pacific Coast and we start to see weather developments, we’ll get a better idea of track and timing.

The early outlook shows: snow will develop across Nebraska late Sunday night through Monday morning.

Monday morning, snow will continue to fall in Nebraska and could start to impact western and southwest Iowa. By evening, snow will be creeping up to the Des Moines Metro and much of Central Iowa. The heaviest bands of snow at this time will be in southwest Iowa into Missouri and northeast Kansas, closer to the area of deformation.

Heavier bands of snow will lift through Central Iowa and the Des Moines Metro between midnight and 6 AM.

Scattered snow will still linger through Central Iowa and the Des Moines Metro during the Tuesday morning commute hours.

The snow will taper off through noon Tuesday but the wind will pick up out of the northwest and blowing snow could become an issue.

Southwest to southern Iowa looks to be most likely to see the heaviest snowfall from this event. We will be starting to put out snow total potential this weekend.

Much colder air arrives by the end of the week and weekend and could be some of our coldest air for the season thus far.