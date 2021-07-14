Wednesday Severe Storm Threat

Much needed rain moved across Northern Iowa this morning, but it brought with it strong winds and torrential rainfall. These storms lead to some gusty winds over 40 mph in parts of North Central Iowa. This is not the end of the severe threat for Central Iowa today. North to Northeastern Iowa remains under an Enhanced Risk area today while Western into Central Iowa is part of a Slight Risk area for severe storms.

A strong area of low pressure and extending warm and cold fronts will continue swinging through the state with heat and humidity building out ahead of the system.

The morning convection will also leave outflow boundaries that may be the trigger for breaking the cap and allowing some individual storm cells to re-fire later this afternoon. These early storms may produce an isolated tornado threat, although the threat is greater for damaging winds later into the night as the storms coalesce into a bowing line of storms that will move through north to central Iowa late tonight.

Heavy rain with 1 to 3″ is expected as the storms move through late tonight. A lingering chance of storms and showers will stay with us on Thursday, but will have more of an impact on Central to Southern Iowa. It will be drier in Northern Iowa.

