High temperatures and increasing humidity is setting in across Iowa for the weekend. Temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values above 100 will be common the next couple days.

The ridge of high pressure that brought cooler highs in the 70s and 80s on Wednesday and Thursday is moving east to the Ohio River Valley and in it's place, a warm front will lift across the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest will allow for the temperatures to go up and the dew points to rise.