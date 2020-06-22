Weather Why: How Saharan Dust Impacts the US

There has been a lot of buzz about the plume of dust making it’s way across the Atlantic Ocean from Africa to the Gulf of Mexico and potentially the US. Here is how that dust in the atmosphere could impact conditions in the southeast US.
by: Megan SaloisPosted: / Updated:
There has been a lot of buzz about the plume of dust making it’s way across the Atlantic Ocean from Africa to the Gulf of Mexico and potentially the US. Here is how that dust in the atmosphere could impact conditions in the southeast US.