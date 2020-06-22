Weather Why: How Saharan Dust Impacts the US

The sky will remain mostly clear overnight, but after another hot day lows will only fall into the lower 70s. Monday looks very similar. The sky will be mostly sunny, humidity will be high, and the wind will remain elevated, so expect afternoon highs in the lower 90s across the state.

Already by Monday night cloud cover will begin to increase as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal (making landfall near Louisiana Sunday night) push north into the Midwest. However, rainfall will likely hold off until the late morning and early afternoon Tuesday with the heaviest rain falling east of I-35. Those east of I-35 can expect to see 2-3″+ rainfall amounts alone from the remnants of Cristobal. Those just west of this main band can expect less than an inch in most cases.