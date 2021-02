The drop in temperature gets started with a strong cold front that will cross the state on Thursday morning. Temperatures will stay mild through early Thursday in the mid to upper 30s through the night. Moisture will build in along the front and drizzle and spotty showers will start to develop across Central Iowa through 5 AM. Snow is falling in Western Iowa, already impacting travel early on in western Iowa and along I-80 west of Des Moines. The rain will change over to snow in the Metro around 7:00 a.m. with the heaviest band of snow coming during the morning commute.

The snow will start to taper off by noon in the Des Moines Metro and continue to fall in eastern Iowa. Snowfall amounts will range from 2- 4″ by noon with some isolated higher amounts in northern Iowa.