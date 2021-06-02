Weather Why: Does the Metro affect the development of rain?

It’s a common perception: rain and storms just fall apart as they approach the Des Moines Metro. People assume the city or maybe even the confluence of the Des Moines and Raccoon Rivers somehow cause this. But the fact of the matter is rain and micro-weather events are chaotic & your perspective in your town, may not be the truth when you look at the big picture of rain events over the course of the year. In general, as of June 1st, the typically total rainfall is the same for most Central Iowa cities, ranging from 11″ to 14″ by the 6th month of the year. That goes for a bigger city like Des Moines or a smaller town like Lamoni. There can be some small scale and large scale influences that can affect weather in a more chaotic and random way. Meteorologist Megan Salois talks about that in this week’s Weather Why.

