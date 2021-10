POLK COUNTY, Iowa -- New details in a lawsuit against Polk County and some members of the Board of Supervisors are raising concerns about what goes on behind closed doors between board members.

Wednesday, Polk County Supervisor Matt McCoy filed a motion to join a lawsuit filed by Jim Nahas.Nahas is the county's former Human Resources Director. His lawsuit accused the four other members of the board of suppressing sexual harassment claims and allowing a hostile work environment.