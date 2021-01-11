Weather Why: Clear Skies, Colder Nights

The last few weeks, Jupiter and Saturn have been moving closer and closer in the night sky. On December 21st, their conjunction will be closest. A conjunction is when planets appear to align in the sky. The Great Conjunction is given the word "great" because it's the two largest planets of Jupiter and Saturn.

Jupiter and Saturn come close to one another at least once every 20 years, approximately, based off their varying revolutions around the sun. Jupiter takes close to 12 years to circle the sun and Saturn, around 29 years. But those more frequent conjunctions are not as close as the conjunction that is happening Monday. Jupiter and Saturn will be about the thickness of a dime apart from each other, if you hold the dime straight up ahead of your view.