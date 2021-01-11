Weather Why: Clear Skies, Colder Nights

You frequently hear meteorologists refer to a “blanket” of clouds and staying warmer overnight, while on clear nights, the temperatures tumble. Meteorologist Megan Salois explains the science behind the difference in temperatures due to cloud cover.
