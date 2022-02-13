It has been one month since the last major winter storm to hit Iowa. We are keeping a close eye on a developing weather system that could impact the state by Wednesday. Unfortunately, through the weekend model runs, the trends look to mimic the last winter weather system that moved just south of Iowa a couple weeks ago.

After a significant warm up on Tuesday with high temperatures going well above average to the mid-50s, a shallow front will drop across Iowa Wednesday morning. This front may unfortunately keep the winter storm from moving into our state and push the primary impacts across Missouri and Illinois. Wednesday looks to start warm in the mid 40s with some areas of drizzle developing just ahead of the front early in the morning. There will be a shallow layer of cold air that could lead to some light freezing rain mixing with the rain and sleet into the afternoon. This transition timing looks to be brief.



By Wednesday evening, most of the precipitation looks to be southeast of Des Moines becoming all snow across southern Iowa as the cold air layer thickens and drier, colder conditions from Des Moines northward.



Wednesday night through Thursday morning, the heaviest snow band at this time looks to set up across Missouri, into far southeast Iowa and then into Central Illinois.



This forecast will change as more details on the event become more clear.



Temperatures will drop to day time highs in the low to mid-20s and strong northwest winds making it feel even colder. The drop in temperature won’t last long as we’ll rebound the next day back to the low 40s.