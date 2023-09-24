7-day Forecast

We may see a few spotty showers both late Monday and late Tuesday as a weak area of low pressure over North Dakota and Minnesota wanders southeast over the state of Iowa.

Temperature Trend

We start the week in the upper 70’s, then cool for a couple of days as winds become more northerly Tuesday and Wednesday. We round out September with a nice warming trend into the mid-80’s for the weekend.

6 to 10-Day Outlook

The 6-to-10-day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center takes us from this upcoming Sunday into next week and keeps temperatures on the warm side for the upper-Midwest and western Great Lakes regions.

8-to-14-Day Outlook

The 8-to-14-day outlook takes us to the 8th of October and still has us with temperatures above what is average for this time of year. Enjoy the nice weather!