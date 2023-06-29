DES MOINES, Iowa — A complex of rain and thunderstorms is moving across southern Iowa this morning. This area of storms developed overnight in Western Nebraska and Kansas and has been moving east through the early morning.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the southern half of Iowa. Des Moines is included. The main threat of these storms will be strong and damaging winds. For now, 50 to 60 mph winds are likely. Northern Missouri may see 80 mph wind gusts.

The Storm Prediction Center issued a slight to enhanced risk area across all of southern Iowa early Thursday morning.

Now the worst of the storms look to occur on the southern edge of this storm complex across northern Missouri with rain extending north to the I-80 line.

The main threat with these storms will be damaging winds, as well as some large hail. The tornado threat is not great.

This storm complex is called a mesoscale convective complex. As it works into the warm unstable area mass of southeast Iowa, it could intensify and quickly move across central Illinois and Indiana, all the way to Kentucky with damaging winds.

Northern Iowa looks to stay dry but much-needed rain will extend up to I-80 as the complex of rain and storms crosses Southern Iowa through 1 PM today.

Thursday Morning

Once today’s rain and thunderstorms pass, skies will become partly sunny but smoky and temperatures will rise to the upper 80s to 90 degrees.

Another round of storms will develop overnight in Nebraska early Friday morning. This mesoscale convective complex will also cross Central to Southern Iowa through the early morning Friday. The rest of the day will be partly cloudy, warm, and humid in the upper 80s.

Friday Early Morning

Some areas in southern Iowa may see 1 to 2″ of rain through early Saturday morning.

