IOWA — Temperatures started in the single digits this morning so 20-30 degrees colder than Wednesday morning. Temperatures today are about 10 degrees colder than the averages of 31° for the high and 13° for the low. Roads were still partially covered in northern Iowa due to the blowing and drifting of the light snow that fell Wednesday afternoon. Iowa DOT reported brine has a hard time working in these temperatures this morning.

We will enjoy some sunshine today and temperatures will make it to the upper teens and 20s, after a slight dip in temperatures in the evening, temperatures will start rising through the night with the passage of a clipper. Winds will pick up from the southwest through the night. I expect us to be in the low 30s by Friday morning. The clipper tonight looks to only bring about a dusting to half an inch of snow with scattered snow showers between midnight at 8 AM.

Overnight Friday Expected Snow Totals

Temperatures won’t follow a diurnal pattern necessarily on Friday. It looks warmest through noon in the mid to upper 30s Friday and then they start to drop in the afternoon as the cold front passes.

Next 48 Hours

Saturday looks interesting with that band of light developing snow right across Iowa from west to east. No advisories or watches have been issued yet early this morning. The snow looks to start by 4 AM Saturday and wrap up for the most part around 2 PM. Here are early expectations on snow totals with the primary impact being north of I-80.

Saturday Expected Snow Totals

For your full forecast and other weather details, visit our weather page here.