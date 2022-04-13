IOWA — Severe weather hit northwestern Iowa on Tuesday night with extreme winds ahead of the late night storms for the rest of the state during the evening. Storm reports came in through the evening for Pocahontas and Humboldt County from tornado to hail and strong winds.

The initial storm fired up near Carroll and lifted to the northeast. Storm reports of a tornado off a discrete supercell thunderstorm began just after 6 PM Tuesday night.

Approximately 6:20 PM

The tornado appears to have stayed over mainly rural farmland, but some damage to farm buildings and trees has been reported. Hail from one inch to more 2.5″ inches in diameter fell across northwest Iowa.

Besides the severe storms across northwest and north central Iowa, temperatures made a big jump on Tuesday as a warm front lifted across the state. We jumped to the 80s on Tuesday late afternoon and evening ahead of the storms.

High Temperatures on Tuesday

A strong wind out of the south blew through Central Iowa throughout the evening. Some non-thunderstorm winds gusted as high as 50 mph.

Highest Wind Gusts Tuesday Night

