DES MOINES, Iowa – After a loud round of storms last night, more showers and storms will push through central Iowa Thursday morning. Cold air arrives late Thursday and into the weekend.

Storms rocked central Iowa Wednesday night. Several tornadoes were reported in far western Iowa. Closer to the metro, quarter to half dollar sized hail was reported along with some strong winds.

Thursday morning’s storms will bring more heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Little to no severe weather is expected. Up to an additional inch of rain is possible. Showers and storms should exit by around noon.

The skies start to clear out this afternoon. Cold air surges in behind the storms, dropping temperatures to the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds pick up as well, gusting near 40mph.

Temperatures tumble even more through the weekend. Highs will only be in the low 50s Friday. Some moisture will rotate around a low-pressure system moving through the state, bringing chances for scattered rain and snow showers Friday afternoon and evening.

The weekend brings temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s through the weekend. Temperatures are expected to stay cool and below average through next week.