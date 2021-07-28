Temperature outlook for Iowa stays above average into August

This last week of July has been a warm one for Central Iowa. Temperatures have consistently stayed above the averages of the mid-80s for late July with highs in the low to mid 90s the last few days. It looks like even though temperatures will drop back to the mid 80s for the weekend and next week, we’ll see a return to the likelihood of above average temperatures to the upper 80s and some low 90s the first week of August.

A Heat Advisory on Wednesday saw Heat Index Values go above 100°. At 5 PM Des Moines hit a heat index of 105°. Audubon measured a 107° for much of the afternoon Wednesday afternoon. Atlantic had a heat index of 113° for 3 hours. Newton also felt uncomfortably hot with a heat index of 109° for much of the day.

High temperatures rose to the low to mid 90s around the state Wednesday. This stayed below record highs for July 28th. (Record High: 107 in 1931)

The Heat Advisory will continue for another day across Southern Iowa on Thursday. Dew points will again be high in southern Iowa in the upper 70s nearing 80°. This will make it feel like the low 100s again in that part of the state on Thursday.

Northern Iowa will get a break because of the influence of the cold front dropping south from Minnesota. This will bring lower dew points and less humid conditions which the entire state will enjoy on Friday.

Details on the full forecast can be seen here.