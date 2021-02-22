Sunday Feb. 21st Snow Summary

An area of low pressure moved across the state during the day on Sunday February 21st. This low pressure center brought a compact area of snow through the state that focused primarily on the northwest corner of the state. The heaviest snow fall fell from Omaha and Council Bluffs in western Iowa up through Carroll towards Mason City to the northeast. Thunder snow was even reported closer to Council Bluffs and the Missouri Valley leading to heavier snowfall rates. Snow fall totals varied from 5 to 9″ across this stretch of the state.



On the southeast quadrant of the low pressure center crossing southeast Iowa, temperature profiles were just above freezing and more ice and snow pellets fell instead of only snowflakes like we saw across western and northern Iowa. This limited snow fall totals in that part of the state to just a trace.

The Des Moines area saw a variety of snowflakes and ice/snow pellets, keeping snow fall totals on the lower side of the system as a whole. Totals in the Metro Area ranged from 2 to 4″.

Here is a list of snowfall totals around Central Iowa:

Harlan 8.3″

Fort Dodge 8.0″

Clear Lake 8.0″

Coon Rapids 7.8″

Carroll 7.0″

Pomeroy 6.7″

Jefferson 6.4″

Auburn 5.9″

Boone 5.8″

Templeton 5.5″

Nevada 5.4″

Manning 5.0″

Marshalltown 5.0″

Ames 5.0″

Adair 5.0″

Goldfield 4.8″

Webster City 4.5″

Jewell 4.5″

Madrid 4.2″

Atlantic 4.0″

Perry 3.7″

Ankeny 3.5″

Huxley 3.1″

Adel 3.1″

Minburn 3.0″

Saylorville 2.8″

Polk City 2.5″

Earlham 2.5″

Newton 2.3″

Johnston 2.2″

Des Moines 2.2″

Creston 2.0″



The snow is expected to melt quickly as the air mass following this departing storm system is very mild. Highs will rise to the low 40s Monday and Tuesday afternoon with abundant sunshine. This will lead to lots of melting the next few days. The forecast also calls for dry weather through the work week.



