IOWA — The extreme cold continues to settle over Central Iowa. An arctic air mass has dropped south into the central plains and upper midwest. This is dropping temperatures nearly 40 degrees colder than average and wind chills are making it feel even colder. A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect through noon Tuesday.

Wind chills during the afternoon will not be as bad, as it’s all relative. We’ll be sitting around -15 to -25 below in the afternoon.

During the evening, wind chills will drop to the -25 to -30 range and we go lower to the -30 to -35 range early Tuesday morning.

A big reason for the extreme wind chills is that the wind will be increasing again today after a break from the wind on Sunday. We will have gusts from 25 to 30 mph this afternoon through the day on Tuesday.

This arctic ridge of cold air will drop south and east of Iowa into the day on Tuesday and take the extreme cold to the southeast US.

In Iowa, winds will start to switch more from the south to southwest, and this will help us return to temperatures above 0 mid-week.

