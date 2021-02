Temperatures have been below average and at 20° and below for many days now in Central Iowa. We had a high of 20° on February 5th after hitting 40° for two days on the 3rd & 4th of the month. Temperatures have since been at 12° or lower for 7 days now and it looks to continue, but go even lower. This could be considered the longest stretch of some of the coldest air in 25 years.

WHO13 Meteorologists are forecasting a high of 1° this Saturday afternoon, but we'll quickly return below zero by the end of the day. From Saturday evening through Tuesday afternoon, temperatures could very well remain below zero.