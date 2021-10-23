Soggy Sunday Across Iowa

Steady rain with periods of heavy downpours are expected across Iowa beginning early in the morning Sunday and finally wrapping up in the early morning hours of Monday.



A strong area of low pressure with a lot of moisture associated with it is lifting out of Kansas and Missouri late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. The first of the rain with a few thunderstorms will arrive in southwest Iowa first after midnight. A few of these storms may produce hail and heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for southern Iowa through 5 AM.

The rain will continue to persist through the day across Iowa. The rain will be steady and vary from light to moderate and even heavy at some points in the day.

Rainfall amounts will range from 1 to 3″ across the state with the lowest amounts in northern Iowa and heaviest rain falling in southern Iowa.